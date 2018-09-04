Photo: Getty

The first day of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court start today at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT. And as one of the most important political showdowns in years, you might wonder how you can watch the proceedings on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and more. Well, Gizmodo has got you covered.



The political makeup of the Court touches virtually every aspect of American life, from issues like net neutrality to abortion rights. And President Trump has nominated Kavanaugh, a staunch conservative, to become the next Supreme Court justice of the United States, potentially swinging the court in a more conservative direction for at least a generation.

But Democrats aren’t going to give up this Supreme Court seat without a fight. With President Trump and his cronies under investigation for countless crimes, and tens of thousands of pages of Kavanaugh’s work for the George W. Bush administration still secret, today’s hearings should have plenty of fireworks. And you can watch live using the links below.

YouTube

PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . The Washington Post has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . Fox News has a livestream on YouTube.







Facebook

PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook .



has a livestream . The Washington Post has a livestream on Facebook .



has a livestream . Fox News has a livestream on Facebook.



Reuters TV

Reuters TV has a number of free options for watching the SCOTUS confirmation hearings on devices like Apple TV and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS and Android apps.



and apps. And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku and Fire TV.



Websites

You can also watch livestreams at different news outlets if websites are more your speed.

CBS News will have a livestream on its website .



will have a livestream . PBS Newshour will have a livestream on its website.



The full schedule, including everyone who will be speaking throughout the day, is available at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s website.

What can you expect at the hearings? A lot of questions about issues like abortion, since most observers believe that if Kavanaugh is confirmed Roe v. Wade will be overturned. But you’ll also probably hear about everything from NSA wiretapping to net neutrality to the environment.

You can probably guess where Kavanaugh falls on all those issues, given that he was chosen by President Trump. He’s.... not great. But we’ll see if the Democrats have the backbone to make sure he doesn’t replace Anthony Kennedy. We’re not exactly holding our breath.