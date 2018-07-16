Photo: Getty

U.S. president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin are scheduled to have a press conference today at 9:50am ET, 6:50am PT, 4:50pm Moscow time. And if you’re looking for a way to watch a livestream of the Helsinki press conference without a TV, Gizmodo has got you covered.



President Trump had breakfast this morning with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö but Trump ignored questions from reporters on whether he’ll ask Putin about Russia’s meddling in American elections. Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted last week for interfering in the 2016 presidential election to favor Donald Trump.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet for at least 90 minues alone with just their translators starting at 7:20am ET. And their public press conference is a real wild card. But you can find various livestreams below for YouTube, Facebook, Apple TV, Roku, and more.

YouTube

CBS News has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream The White House has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream . RT, the Kremlin-run propaganda agency, has a livestream on YouTube.

Facebook

The Washington Post has a livestream on Facebook .



has a livestream PBS Newshour also has a livestream on Facebook .



also has a livestream . RT, the Kremlin-run propaganda agency, also has a livestream on Facebook.

Reuters TV

Reuters TV has a number of free options for watching the press conference on devices like Apple TV and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS and Android apps.



on and apps. And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku and Fire TV.

No matter what happens, today’s “not-a-summit summit” is a historic meeting for an American president who now calls long-standing allies “foes” and cozies up to authoritarians.

In less than two years, President Trump has managed to completely shake up the world’s alliances, signaling that the United States would like to be on better terms with countries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Turkey. Trump, who has overseen America’s child internment program, has openly sparred with leaders from Canada, Britain, and the European Union. We’re seeing the traditional post-WWII alliances dissolve in real time.

What will Trump and Putin announce? It’s not clear. There’s no set agenda for their meeting and President Trump didn’t even think to ask Putin to extradite the 12 hackers accused of stealing emails from high-ranking Democrats and giving them to WikiLeaks. It’s not evident that Trump has America’s best interests at heart, to say the least.

Earlier today, the Twitter account for Russia’s foreign ministry even liked a tweet by President Trump that claimed America’s relationship with Russia has “NEVER been worse,” citing America’s “foolishness” as well as the “rigged witch hunt.”

Whatever Trump and Putin say, it’ll certainly be one for the history books.