You’d assume that calculators would have been one of the many technological casualties of the smartphone, joining MP3 players and point-and-shoot cameras as standalone devices no one really uses any more. But there are apparently still enough calculator devotees for HP to resurrect a model that’s been kicking around for over 40 years as a “Collector’s Edition, ” complete with a price tag that mi ght have you doing a double take.

First released back in 1982, the HP-15C debuted when HP was still calling itself Hewlett-Packard. It arrived about a decade after the Busicom LE-120A Handy—the first handheld electronic calculator with an LED display—and followed several other iconic HP calculator models released in the mid-to-late ‘70s, including the HP-65, which was actually programmable using a built-in magnetic card reader.

By comparison, the HP-15C was a pocket-sized scientific calculator with “built-in support for complex numbers, matrix math, numerical integration, and root solving” . It featured a 10-digit segmented LCD display, and had such a loyal following that, to this day, HP-15Cs still sell for a couple hundred bucks on eBay.

The original HP-15C was discontinued in 1989, but HP resurrected it again in 2011 as the “HP 15c Limited Edition. ” 12 years later, the calculator is now returning once again as the “HP 15C Collector’s Edition.” It looks and functions exactly like the original did, complete with a 10-digit segmented LCD display that seems almost ancient at this point, but should offer dramatically improved battery life thanks to a pair of CR2032 coin cells. Interesting ly, a ccording to HP, it’s also “up to 100x faster processing speed, ” which sounds like it could make this calculat or a hacker’s dream .

The original HP-15C sold for $135 in 1982, or closer to around $425 when adjusted for inflation. That almost makes the HP 15C Collector’s Edition’s $120 price tag (you can pre-order it in the UK for £95.83 with delivery in July) seem like a bargain, until you remember you can now buy a $10 desktop calculator with a touchscreen that runs Android and has enough processing power to play Doom and N64 games.