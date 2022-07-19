It takes a special kind of talent to make people laugh even though they’re living through an absolute hot mess, otherwise known as politics in America. Hudson Rowan, a 14-year-old from Marbletown, New York, is extremely talented in this regard. He’s designed what has become the internet’s favorite “I Voted” sticker. He gives me hope. O r at least a way to giggle through spiraling despair.

Rowan’s now- legendary sticker, which features a neon human head on spider’s legs a la Toy Story’s iconic Babyface, catapulted Ulster County’s local online sticker contest to internet stardom. As its name suggests, the contest aims to select a design to use for its “I Voted” stickers for its Nov. 8 general elections later this year. The stickers were created by students between the ages of 13 to 18 from the county’s schools. Rowan’s design has, so far, received the most votes of any contender.

Local elected officials are hoping that the contest stimulates greater turnout and inspires other election officials across the country to promote participation among young people who will soon become voters. Ashley Dittus, the Democratic commissioner at the Ulster County Board of Elections, told Gizmodo in an email that election board staff and the county government have “fully embraced” this viral moment.

“Using online platforms that are popular among those people, like TikTok and Instagram, can be powerful tools to inform voters of their rights, how they can register to vote and ultimately how they can cast their ballot when they are old enough to do so,” she said.

The contest, which is open for anyone to vote, will run until July 29. Check out all the designs below: