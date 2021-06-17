If Pixar Made The Shining, It Would Still Freak Me Out

Illustration : The Shining/Snapchat

Snapchat has rolled out a new filter that turns users into Disney/Pixar characters, and Twitter has diverted resources into exploring its transformative potential. The movie Heat, fictional serial killer Michael Myers, and sad Ben Affleck all demonstrate that in most cases enlarged Disney eyeballs soften the edges. Naturally, we wondered whether Disney could tone down The Shining, a movie about white male brutality based on a book written on a coke bender.

We made you a storybook to see.

Quick acknowledgment for Justi n Pinkney and Doron Adler, independent developers who accomplished a Pixar-ification filter called Toonify last year.