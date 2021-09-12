I got to admit, my dinosaur 64GB iPhone XS is pretty good on storage. In fact, it almost never fills up (and when it does it’s often because I’ve saved too many TikTok videos). Yet, Apple seems to believe that folks need more, more, and more space—for real, what do you respectable people put in there—and it apparently wants to give it to them.

Rumor has it that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro lineup, which will reportedly consist of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will offer up to 1TB of storage—the largest capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The speculation isn’t new, but this time it comes from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who wrote about the purported storage capacity in the phones in a new research note, obtained by MacRumors, two days before the company’s annual iPhone event.

That wasn’t the only piece of news on the storage front, though . In his note, Kuo states that there will be no iPhone 13 model with a 64GB storage option, with all devices beginning at 128GB. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do currently offer a 64GB version, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max begin at 128GB.

If you’re always running out of space, this could be great news! I’ll be happy for you if it pans out. I just can’t imagine a phone with that much space, though it would probably mean I wouldn’t ever have to delete saved TikToks again.

In addition, although we’ve been fretting over possible delays with the Apple Watch Series 7, Kuo warns that the iPhone 13 could be affected by component shortages. Check out what h e said , courtesy of 9to5Mac:

“We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).”

Kuo expects the Apple Watch Series 7, meanwhile, to be presented at the event but believes mass production of the device will be pushed to late September.

Apple’s annual event, which has invites featuring the cryptic tagline “California streaming,” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.