We knew it was coming, and you knew it was coming, but the waiting game is finally over. Apple just sent out invites to its iPhone 13 launch event, which will be held on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. And for the second year in a row, the event will be streamed instead of in person at Apple Park.

Apple generally likes to tease what’s on deck for its events with cryptic taglines and art, and this time is no exception. Today’s invite uses the description, “California streaming.” Perhaps this is simply a nod to the fact that once again we’re in for a live-streamed launch event. Although there was speculation earlier this year that we might return to in-person events at Apple Park, the covid-19 Delta variant has put the kibosh on that for a bit longer.

As with the iPhone 12, we’re expecting to see four iPhone 13 models: a regular iPhone 13, a 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and for likely the last time, an iPhone 13 Mini. And after months and months of rumors, we also have a pretty good idea of what Apple’s got planned. Expect a smaller notch, enhanced camera and video features, 120Hz displays on the Pro models, Wi-Fi 6E support, bigger batteries, and possibly a stronger MagSafe array. Also, you might want to prepare your wallet. Recent reports say the iPhone 13 models may be more expensive due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

But the iPhone 13 isn’t the only thing we might get to see. The Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and perhaps a new iPad Mini might also make an appearance. The Apple Watch Series 7 was widely expected to launch alongside the new iPhones, though recent rumors hint the device might be delayed due to production issues. Nevertheless, leaked renders have shown a watch with a slightly bigger display and flat-edged redesign. If the Series 7 does make an appearance, it’s possible that it might be in short supply until Apple can smooth over its production woes.

Meanwhile, the AirPods 3 have been rumored to have a sale date of Sept. 30, and are expected to borrow several design elements from the AirPods Pro. As for the iPad Mini, we’re expecting a redesign that’s closer to the iPad Air with slimmer bezels and no home button. It’s also expected to have a faster chip, USB-C, and a smart connector for accessories.

At least we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Apple hardware you can buy this fall. You can bet Gizmodo will be doing our usual liveblog and analysis, so check back next week for our full coverage.