4 Summer Movies You Probably Missed Just Got New Home Release Dates

The summer movie season has come and gone but according to box office grosses, audiences still need to catch up on lots of the films. While most fans probably have seen Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many other potential blockbusters this summer failed to live up to financial expectations, and you can see if that was warranted in the comfort of your own home.

We’re talking about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, all of which got new home release dates today.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Physical Release Date

Though it’s already available to watch digitally, Disney just announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on 4K and Blu-ray December 5. Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook, Wal-Mart has an exclusive enamel pin, and though the special features are largely the same as the digital release (detailed here), there’s also a score-only track allowing you to watch the movie and only hear John Williams’ score.

No word yet on when the film will be available to stream.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Home Release Date

It feels like it’s taken longer than usual but, as of today, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is available to watch digitally wherever you get your digital movies. No word yet on a streaming or physical release, but those are surely coming.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Physical Release

Mutant Mayhem is already available to own or rent digitally, as well as stream on Paramount+, but true fans want to hold it in their hands. They can do exactly that on December 12 when the amazing animated film comes to 4K and Blu-ray.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Physical Release Date

The summer’s best “Dracula on a boat” movie is also available to buy on digital already but is coming to Blu-Ray and 4K Octob er 17 .

And, of course, so many of the summer’s other films are currently available to watch—digitally, at least. But four of these to all get announced today seemed kind of noteworthy.

