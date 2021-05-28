Infinite's First Trailer Introduces an Immortal Mark Wahlberg

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Wahlberg get deadly in Infinite. Photo : Paramount+

Usually when a first trailer comes out, you have to wait at least a few months to watch the movie itself . Maybe sooner if it’s a Netflix movie. But, in the case of the new Mark Wahlberg sci-fi film Infinite, you won’t even have to wait two weeks. It’ll be here on June 10 and the first trailer was just released.

Directed by Antonie Fuqua (Training Day), Infinite is based on the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. It tells the story of a man (Mark Wahlberg) who realizes he’s no mere man. He’s an immortal being who has been reincarnated thousands of times and serves a purpose higher than himself. The film was originally supposed to hit theaters last August but was delayed several times due to covid-19; finally, Paramount decided to cancel its theatrical release entirely and just release it on its streaming service Paramount+. That doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, but this trailer certainly helps.

Look— t hat’s a decent little trailer. Some Fast and Furious type action with a sci-fi premise. The cast around Wahlberg is also really good: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, Dylan O’Brien, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Sophie Cookson. It has all the makings of a big time studio blockbuster but it’s going to be released only on Paramount+. Make of that what you will.

