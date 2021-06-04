Infinite's New Trailer Forgoes Plot for a Ludicrous Amount of Action

As one does. Gif : Paramount

The first trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sorta-sci-fi movie Infinite dropped a mere week ago, explaining how a select group of constantly reincarnating people keep their memories and fight each other. This new trailer drops all that to present the movie as a Fast and the Furious clone built on the bones of Netflix’s very similar movie The Old Guard, with a bit of James Bond thrown in for funsies. And you know what? It looks cool as hell.



See?

Seriously, I’ll give any movie where someone drives a motorcycle off a cliff onto the wing of an airplane while it’s in flight full credit for being totally rad, and a bit of extra credit for Wahlberg using a sword to prevent himself from being blown off. I also didn’t know that Jason Mantzoukas is this, which makes it an absolute must-watch for me... if I had a subscription to Paramount+, which I don’t.

Advertisement

To be fair, it’s weird that Paramount is limiting the movie to its streaming service when theaters have already started opening back up, and it’s not a particularly good sign, either. But based on this trailer, I have a hard time imagining it won’t be entertaining, even if it’s otherwise terrible.

Infinite also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Wallis Day, and others . It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also directed Olympus Has Fallen and the two Equalizer films, which is a very good sign the action will be incredible if nothing else. The film debuts on June 20.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

