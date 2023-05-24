Iron Man: 15 Years Later with Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau

Great stuff, right? I also love all the old footage of them on set, at the premiere, and that Favreau’s passion for long-form storytelling and technology has gone on to be even more influential, not just on his Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, but with movies like The Jungle Book and The Lion King too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If you want to take a trip down memory lane to the start of the MCU, you can watch Iron Man—and basically every single movie that follows it—on Disney+. That including some of Feige’s older movies now too, like the original Spider-Man and X-Men films.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.