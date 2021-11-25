One of the many joyful things the internet has brought us is seeing people take their favorite childhood toys to the extreme. If you thought the Hot Wheels track you built as a kid that spanned half your house was impressive, it’s time to hang your head in shame while watching this truly amazing treetop layout.

Although the track zig-zags through a towering tree and races along branches , the creators of this course explain on Reddit that they didn’t use a single screw or nail to attach the structure to the tree . It was tied on using string so that when the fun was over the track was easy to remove without causing any permanent damage.

All-in-all the folks behind the Backyard Racing channel estimate it took two whole weeks to design the layout of the treetop track and test that all the various obstacles would work, and another two weeks to put it all together. In addition to the track sections that seem perilously perched atop tree branches, there’s also jumps, full loops, tunnels, Kodi the Australian Shepherd , and countless boosters that keeps the Hot Wheels car zooming along the track when gravity power runs out.

Without a doubt the most impressive feature (with the beautiful Fall foliage coming in at a close second, and the popsicle stick swinging bridge just behind that ) is the drill-powered gondola lift that takes Hot Wheels cars from the very bottom of the track all the way back to the highest point in the tree again. Operated by a small Lego minifigure at the controls inside, it turns this whole track into a continuous Hot Wheels roller coaster, but more importantly, it means no one has to climb a ladder every time they want to launch a car.