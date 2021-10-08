Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on for the Robert Kirkman comics adaptation Prophet. The cast and crew of Halloween Kills tease the lashings of blood spilled in the film. There’s more Foundation on the way. Plus, Doom Patrol teases Madame Rouge’s plans. Spoilers get!



Bond 26

Idris Elba definitively answered, “no, I’m not going to be James Bond” when asked by ITV if he’s lined up to succeed Daniel Craig in Bond 26.

Boy Kills World



Deadline reports Samara Weaving, Bill Skarsgard, and Yayan Ruhian will star in Boy Kills World, “action movie set in a dystopian fever dream reality” from producer Sam Raimi and director Moritz Mohr. The story concerns the titular Boy (Skarsgard), “a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.”

Prophet

THR also hard word Jake Gyllenhaal has been cast as Jon Prophet in Sam Hargreave’s film adaptation of the Rob Liefeld comic. The story concerns the titular Prophet as he “volunteers for a German experiment near the end of World War II in order to feed his family. After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965, where things are not great for Prophet. The world has moved on without him, his daughter resents him, and KGB agents are after him to create super-soldiers from his blood.”

Halloween Kills

A new behind-the-scenes featurette hypes the “non-stop action and blood” seen in Halloween Kills.

The Matrix Resurrections

Meanwhile, the cast of The Matrix Resurrections reflects on the franchise in a new featurette.

Foundation

TV Line reports Foundation has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. More Lee Pace!

Creepshow

Poisonous spiders are unleashed in a prison in a clip from “Ok, I’ll Bite, ” this week’s episode of Creepshow.

Muppets Haunted Mansion



Screen Rant sat down with Pepe the Prawn and Yvette Nicole Brown to discuss Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Doom Patrol

The cast and crew of Doom Patrol discuss Madame Rouge in a new featurette.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Finally, an “unexpected visitor” reveals his plans to the President of the United States in the trailer for “Blue Moon”—next week’s episode of American Horror Story.

