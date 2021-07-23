It's My Last Day at io9 and All I Want Is a Gif Party

It’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home once again. We’ve got exciting news about Star Trek: Prodigy, The Wheel of Time, The Walking Dead, and more. There’s plenty to celebrate! That includes this being my last day at io9. And who doesn’t want to go out with a good Friday gif party?



That’s right: a fter today, I will no longer be working for io9. I’ve taken a job outside of journalism, which I’ll be sharing more about on my social media later on. I will have a longer (and much more thoughtful) goodbye post coming out on io9 next week, but in the meantime I just wanted to take a break from sitting in front of my computer watching C omic-C on panels to dance a little bit.

Share your favorite dancing, party, or otherwise kick-ass gif in the comments—and I meant your favorite. I want the gif that shows the characters from one of your favorite shows, movies, or video games getting their boogey on in a way that makes you smile from ear to ear. Let’s all take some time to celebrate the good things in life. We may not be together in person, but we’re still together.

And thank you for being the kind of readers, commenters, and comic-con buddies who make me want to get up and dance on a Friday afternoon. Praise Beebo, and let’s start the show.

