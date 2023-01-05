James Gunn Keeps Pushing Back On More DC Rumors

Another familiar WandaVision face will return for Coven of Chaos. You’ve still got a ways to go before Henry Cavill’s final Witcher season drops. Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t ever want to come back as Buffy. Plus, a new look at the Mayfair Witches premiere. Spoilers get!



The Flash

According to a new report from Variety, “some executives are amenable to continuing with” actor Ezra Miller in the role of The Flash moving forward “given” the actor “has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment” this past summer.”

Meanwhile James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to push back on some of the trade’s reporting:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Coming Soon has a pair of Fury of the Gods posters showing off the entire Shazam Family.

Kids vs Aliens

USA Today has an exciting new still from Kids Vs Aliens, releasing January 20 on Shudder.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

USA Today also has a new image of Spider-Gwen in Across the Spider-Verse.

Daughter

A captured young woman is the latest addition to Casper Van Dien’s germaphobic, sci-fi family in the trailer for Daughter, co-starring Elyse Dinh (HBO’s Watchmen), Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery) and Vivien Ngô.

Daughter - Official Trailer | Horror, Thriller | Casper Van Dien

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Deadline reports WandaVision’s Debra Jo Rupp is confirmed to return for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Though “no details about Rupp’s role” have been revealed, the outlet suggests “it’s safe to assume” the actress is “reprising her role as Mrs. Hart.”

Shape Island

Yvette Nicole Brown also revealed she’ll narrate Shape Island, a new stop-motion animation series at Apple TV+ based on the trilogy of Shapes picture books from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. Harvey Guillen, Scott Adsit and Gideon Adlon are additionally attached to star.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Elsewhere, Sarah Michelle Gellar stated she has no intention of ever reprising her role as Buffy Summers in a new interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar).

I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: Every girl who has the power can have the power” It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But… the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

A new Dead City confirms The Walking Dead spinoff is set “years” after the events of the series’ finale.

Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present.

The Witcher

Speaking with Collider, Lauren Hissrich confirmed we still have “eight-ish months” before the premiere of The Witcher’s third season.

We haven’t discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn’t rule it out. I do think that, obviously, we don’t put anything out that we’re not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it’ll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we’ll see what happens.

The Mayfair Witches

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Witching Hour,” the premiere episode of AMC’s The Mayfair Witches. Head over there to see the rest.

The Ark

Finally, Syfy has released a full trailer for The Ark, its new series about a doomed colony ship.

The Ark (Syfy) Trailer HD

