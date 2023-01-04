James Marsden Is as Bummed About Westworld Ending as the Rest of Us

James Marsden, who played Teddy Flood in seasons one, two, and four of HBO’s prematurely cancelled Westworld, shares fans’ disappointment with the way the show ended. The decision likely came down to the fact that Westworld was a large, expensive show and the fourth season was not as well-received or widely viewed as past seasons. Then, to add salt to the wound, HBO announced that it would be removing Westworld from its streaming catalogue, and giving it to FAST, a third-party ad-supported streaming service.

Marsden told Rolling Stone that “it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish.” He also said that despite the unceremonious cancellation, the Westworld creators had plans for the ending. He’s distantly hopeful that eventually they might be able to get to show fans that ending, even if the possibility seems a little far-fetched.

“Who knows, maybe there’s some world where it can get completed somehow,” Marsden said. “Maybe that’s just wishful thinking, because I know we had plans to finish it.”

