If you’re starting to feel like you haven’t been able to keep up with all the news swirling around former President Donald Trump, just know you’re like a lot of folks out there trying to wrangle who’s investigating or indicting whom, which charges is Trump getting hit with, or if Trump will get inside a spacesuit like shown on one of his now-infamous Trump NFTs and hitch a ride on the next NASA Artemis rocket.

The final report, which is expected to be over 800 pages in length, should appear as a public document released on a government website. In all likelihood, it will appear on the official Jan. 6 select committee website. Once it’s released, it will be one of the most detailed reports ever submitted by a congressional working group, especially considering the Jan. 6 Select Committee has spent more than a year and a half on the investigation, including month after month of testimony and back-door meetings with witnesses.

You can also expect that the site will be bombarded with requests to download the massive document. If the site does go down, then expect to find multiple different reporters and sites sharing the document as well. Just don’t fall for any suspicious links while you’re at it.

There are parts of the document that may be redacted, according to California Rep. Pete Aguilar because they are “law enforcement sensitive.”

