In a reveal so bonkers that it could only come from Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar winner revealed to the New York Times that mega-superstar Adele (one of her good friends, actually) advised her not to sign on to 2016's Passengers. “Adele told me not to do it!” Lawrence said to the Times. “She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”



Personally, I agree. That movie was bad news from the moment it started getting shopped around. A sci-fi thriller/romance, it centers around a man who wakes up early from hibernation while heading to another planet on a giant colony spaceship. The man—Jim (Chris Pratt) —is desperately lonely and horribly self-obsessed, so he wakes up another passenger, Aurora (Lawrence), and lies to her about their pods malfunctioning at the same time. It’s pretty gross, to be honest, and the whole film i s full of this rampant weirdness.

And it seems like Lawrence felt that too. When she saw people going to Passengers despite the shitstorm that critics heaped on it she intimated to the Times that she responded: “I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

Apparently Lawrence had let her career get away from her a little too much. Unlike the tether that snapped when Jim tried to go into space in order to save the spaceship, after which Jim and Aurora get married and live their lives alone on a ship for some reason, she was able to reel herself back in. Her newest film, Causeway, is about an American veteran struggling to adjust to life after receiving a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan—a f ar cry from Passenger’s mawkish romance.

