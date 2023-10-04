Jonathan Majors' Role in the MCU Remains Unchanged in Loki Season 2

Jonathan Majors’ trial starts this month just as Loki season two is set to debut on Disney+, but the actor’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unchanged for now.

In an interview with UpRoxx, Loki producer Kevin Wright discussed if Majors’ legal woes affected the release of the upcoming Marvel Studios series, in which he’s featured extensively as Kang’s variant Victor Timely. “What I can say is the show that is on-screen, that will be going out, is the show that we wanted to make. Victor Timely was always a big part of that. The story that is there is what was written, what was shot,” he said. “This is maybe the first Marvel movie or show with zero additional photography. So I think we feel strongly about what the story is, what the performances are. And we’re happy with it, and it’s what the show is. And what happened afterwards, none of us really know. And we’ll see.

When asked if there was ever a point where re-shooting was considered with a different actor, he continued, “No. And I think it’s because we had shot the show. We made the show. And there’s nothing really to act on at this moment.”

Earlier this year Majors’ former partner accused him of assaulting her which led to the charges. Additionally, an extensive report on his history of abuse accusations spanning over a a decade was published on Rolling Stone. All this came to light after the release of Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Majors had already established himself as Kang, the MCU’s next big bad. As the trial plays out, Marvel will presumably make its choice to continue with Majors or not for Kang’s next appearance.

