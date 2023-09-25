Loki Season One Heads to DVD, With a Few Extras Inside

Join Loki production designer, Kasra Farahani, as he shows off the kind of esoteric background details in the Time Variance Authority. Going through the Monitoring Hub—where the TVA keeps track of the sacred timeline, defending it against all threats—Farahani gives an in-depth tour of what went on behind the scenes of Marvel’s Loki. A full slate of BTS is on the new Steelbooks, but check out io9's exclusive clip below.



Tom Hiddleston, who is also an executive producer on the show in addition to playing the titular god of mischief, praises the bravery of the design, saying that it plays with design sensibilities of both the future and the past, “blending these ideas of the future with something retrospective.”

Other BTS features on the DVDs include:

The Official TVA Orientation Video–Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Gag Reel–Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of LokiSeason 1.

Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation–Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.

Deleted Scene: The Standoff–Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Assembled: The Making of Loki–Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.

Season Two of Loki will premiere October 5 and will have Loki and Mobius back in the Time Variance Authority, attempting to sort through all the broken timelines to find their allies (and frenemies) within the mire of the mixed-up-multiverse.

The Loki Season One Collector’s Edition Steelbook will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on September 26.

