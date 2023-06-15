Sony’s most bizarre Spider-Man spinoff is set to start filming soon. Barbie gets its rating. Harrison Ford and the Dial of Destiny cast and crew reflect on Indiana Jones’ legacy. Plus, Clark Kent gets all magical girl in My Adventures With Superman’s opening titles. Spoilers, now!
James Bond 26
According to a new report from the Derry Journal, of all places, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer “has emerged as a contender to play Britain’s top spy, James Bond” following her Tony award-winning performance in Prima Facie.
El Muerto
According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Sony and Marvel’s El Muerto—in which “a wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match gains super powers through a mystical mask”—begins filming this August 7 in Los Angeles.
Barbie
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been rated PG-13 for “suggestive references and brief language.” [Film Ratings]
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 1
Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood discuss filming a car chase on the streets of Rome in a new Mission: Impossible featurette.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Elsewhere, the cast and crew of Dial of Destiny reflect on the Indiana Jones franchise in another new featurette.
Cobweb
A little boy believes his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) are demonically possessed in the trailer for Cobweb, coming to theaters July 21.
Tearsucker
A trauma survivor learns her new boyfriend is secretly an X-Files monster who feeds on women’s tears in the trailer for Tearsucker, available on VOD this July 7.
Knuckles the Echidna
Paramount’s Sonic movie spinoff has added Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel to its cast, all in undisclosed roles.
Silo
According to TV Line, Silo has been officially renewed for a second season at Apple TV+.
The Boys
Ashley Barnett does P.R. control for Homelander in a viral video discussing his upcoming trial in season four.
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Bowen Yang makes his Gremlins debut in a clip from today’s episode of Secrets of the Mogwai.
My Adventures With Superman
Adult Swim has released the opening title sequence to My Adventures With Superman, premiering July 6 at midnight on Cartoon Network.
Dead Cells: The Animated Series
Finally, Motion Twin has released a teaser for an upcoming animated series based on its popular Metroidvania platformer, Dead Cells.
