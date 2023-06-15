Sony’s most bizarre Spider-Man spinoff is set to start filming soon. Barbie gets its rating. Harrison Ford and the Dial of Destiny cast and crew reflect on Indiana Jones’ legacy. Plus, Clark Kent gets all magical girl in My Adventures With Superman’s opening titles. Spoilers, now!



Advertisement

James Bond 26

According to a new report from the Derry Journal, of all places, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer “has emerged as a contender to play Britain’s top spy, James Bond” following her Tony award-winning performance in Prima Facie.

Advertisement Advertisement

El Muerto

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Sony and Marvel’s El Muerto— in which “a wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match gains super powers through a mystical mask” — begins filming this August 7 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been rated PG-13 for “suggestive references and brief language.” [Film Ratings]

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood discuss filming a car chase on the streets of Rome in a new Mission: Impossible featurette.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Rome Car Chase Behind-The-Scenes - Tom Cruise

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Elsewhere, the cast and crew of Dial of Destiny reflect on the Indiana Jones franchise in another new featurette.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | The Legacy of Indiana Jones

Cobweb

A little boy believes his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) are demonically possessed in the trailer for Cobweb, coming to theaters July 21.

Cobweb (2023) Official Trailer – Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, Antony Starr

Tearsucker

A trauma survivor learns her new boyfriend is secretly an X-Files monster who feeds on women’s tears in the trailer for Tearsucker, available on VOD this July 7.

Tearsucker TRAILER | 2023

Knuckles the Echidna

Paramount’s Sonic movie spinoff has added Cary Elwes , Stockard Channing , Christop her Lloyd , Paul Scheer , and Rob Huebel to its cast, all in undisclosed roles.

Advertisement

Silo

According to TV Line, Silo has been officially renewed for a second season at Apple TV+.

Advertisement

The Boys

Ashley Barnett does P.R. control for Homelander in a viral video discussing his upcoming trial in season four.

Advertisement

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Bowen Yang makes his Gremlins debut in a clip from today’s episode of Secrets of the Mogwai.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai - Clip

My Adventures With Superman

Adult Swim has released the opening title sequence to My Adventures With Superman, premiering July 6 at midnight on Cartoon Network.

My Adventures With Superman Intro | adult swim

Dead Cells: The Animated Series

Finally, Motion Twin has released a teaser for an upcoming animated series based on its popular Metroidvania platformer, Dead Cells.

Dead Cells - The Animated Series Teaser Trailer

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.