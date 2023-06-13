LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND | Official Trailer

The film stars Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers as the main two characters, but Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, William Jackson Harper, and Michael Gandolfini are also along for the ride. Each has a smaller supporting role, but adds their own gravitas to a story that can, at times, get overwhelmed by the fact there are these wild, creepy, blocky aliens running around.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Honestly, Landscape With Invisible Hand is a mixed bag. We explain that in our review. But if you love sci-fi films that try new things, explore new ideas, and maybe shine a light on some older ideas too, you will find it endlessly interesting. It opens in theaters August 18. Here’s the full poster from which the above image is taken

Image for article titled Aliens Watch Humans for Fun in the First Trailer For This Unpredictable Sundance Drama
Image: MGM

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.