Even if we tell you what the new sci-fi film Landscape With Invisible Hand is about, you can’t quite grasp the full scope of it. Based on a novel by M.T. Anderson, it’s about a world where aliens have taken over Earth. For fun, they watch humans broadcast their relationships on social media.

The film adaptation, from writer- director Cory Finley, starts there but becomes so much more, which you’ll finally be able to see in the film’s newly released first trailer. The trailer shows the romance, the aliens, and even some of the wild places the film goes as it unpredictably jumps across its story.

Advertisement

We reviewed the film out of Sundance and found it, while flawed, constantly compelling. Truly, this is a story and movie that goes for it in ways most independent films can’t even begin to imagine, but you’ll begin to imagine from that image above and trailer below.

LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND | Official Trailer

The film stars Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers as the main two characters, but Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, William Jackson Harper, and Michael Gandolfini are also along for the ride. Each has a smaller supporting role, but adds their own gravitas to a story that can, at times, get overwhelmed by the fact there are these wild, creepy, blocky aliens running around.

Advertisement Advertisement

Honestly, Landscape With Invisible Hand is a mixed bag. We explain that in our review. But if you love sci-fi films that try new things, explore new ideas, and maybe shine a light on some older ideas too, you will find it endlessly interesting. It opens in theaters August 18. Here’s the full poster from which the above image is taken

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.