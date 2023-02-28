Updates From The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Walking Dead: Dead City, and More

Dermot Mulroney talks about the legacy his cop character brings to Scream 6. Nic Cage’s Dracula rises in new Renfield images. Plus, the CW teases more from Gotham Knights, and what’s coming in the rest of Star Trek: Picard’s final season. To me, my spoilers!
Crust
Deadline reports Twister’s Alan Ruck and Sean Whalen are attached to star in Crust, a horror-comedy directed by Whalen himself. The story follows “a lonely laundromat owner, Vegas Winters (Whalen), who keeps the leftover socks from customers and uses them to clean himself. When he gets abused and weeps into the pile of socks, it turns into a creature who seeks revenge on Vegas’ enemies.” Ruck is said to play Winters’ primary antagonist, Randy Roberts, “a cocky former child star who is spearheading a reboot of his childhood shows.” Daniel Roebuck, Rebekah Kennedy, Shawntay Dalon, Felissa Rose, Ricky Dean Logan, and Daniel John Kearney additionally co-star.
Creature Commandos
In response to a fan on Twitter, James Gunn confirmed DC is “almost done casting” its animated Creature Commandos movie.
Scream VI
During a recent interview with Parade magazine, Dermot Mulroney stated he’s part of “a great legacy” to be playing “a policeman” in a Scream movie.
The thing that I liked best about being a policeman in Scream VI is that I could follow in the footsteps of the great David Arquette playing Dewey for so many beloved films of the franchise. To be genuine, it’s a great legacy to continue playing a cop in the Scream series. I was thrilled to be added to this franchise at this time, especially when the movies are taking a turn for the gorier, more thrilling action, and more intense emotional connections between the characters.
Renfield
Total Film (via Games Radar) has three new images of Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in Renfield.
From Black
The Playlist also has a few photos from Shudder’s April 14 offering, From Black. In the film, “a young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son five years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?”
The Flash
New behind-the-scenes photos from the series finale of The Flash reveal an appearance by Cobalt Blue and every villainous speedster to have appeared across all nine seasons of the show.
The Last of Us
Ellie does Straw Dogs in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Last of Us.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
We also have a brief new teaser for the Maggie and Negan’s Walking Dead spinoff.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Grogu’s Force powers increase in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season.
Star Trek: Picard
Meanwhile, a new promo for the final season of Star Trek: Picard includes previously unseen footage.
Riverdale/Superman & Lois/Gotham Knights
Finally, a new trailer for The CW’s 2023 programming roster includes new footage from Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Gotham Knights.
