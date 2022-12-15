We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amazon’s animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first campaign is back next month, and things are looking very bad for our heroes. Good job they’re hypercompetent and self-serious enough to handle apocalyptic events, right? Right?



Prime Video has dropped the first red-band NSFW trailer for The Legends of Vox Machina’s second season, which sees the ragtag team face the nightmare of four massive elemental dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. Finding themselves not exactly a match despite their world-saving heroics in the past, Vox Machina goes on a quest to uncover a trove of powerful legendary weapons to gain the upper hand against the Conclave, no matter the cost.

The Legend of Vox Machina - S2 - Trailer (Red Band Trailer) | Prime Video

It’s just that this being Vox Machina, sometimes the cost is “you’re gonna magically insert yourself and a friend up the butt of an acid-breathing dragon.”

Advertisement

The Legend of Vox Machina returns to Prime Video for a 12- episode run on January 20.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.