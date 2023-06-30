Lego Celebrates the Fourth of July Early With the Equivalent of America on Wheels: a 1961 Corvette

Although the Fourth of July isn’t until next Tuesday, most Americans will be lighting up the bbq, setting off fireworks, and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate early. Lego i s getting in on the festivities, too, with the reveal of a new bright red 1961 Corvette model: an icon of American automotive design.

Like the 1,471-piece 1967 Ford Mustang Lego debuted four years ago, the new 1,210-piece 1961 Corvette replica prioritizes aesthetics and accurately recreating the vehicle’s curves and contours, rather than trying to incorporate the complex functionality usually found in its Technics supercar models. And at 13-inches long, the Corvette should be a build you can complete in just a few hours, while still providing a satisfying level of detail.