Lego Celebrates the Fourth of July Early With the Equivalent of America on Wheels: a 1961 Corvette

Tech

Lego Celebrates the Fourth of July Early With the Equivalent of America on Wheels: a 1961 Corvette

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until August to park this model in your miniature garage.

By
Andrew Liszewski
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A front angle shot of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model in convertible mode.
Image: Lego

Although the Fourth of July isn’t until next Tuesday, most Americans will be lighting up the bbq, setting off fireworks, and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate early. Lego is getting in on the festivities, too, with the reveal of a new bright red 1961 Corvette model: an icon of American automotive design.

Advertisement

Like the 1,471-piece 1967 Ford Mustang Lego debuted four years ago, the new 1,210-piece 1961 Corvette replica prioritizes aesthetics and accurately recreating the vehicle’s curves and contours, rather than trying to incorporate the complex functionality usually found in its Technics supercar models. And at 13-inches long, the Corvette should be a build you can complete in just a few hours, while still providing a satisfying level of detail.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Pop the Hood

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Pop the Hood

A close-up of the front of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model with its hood open.
Image: Lego

Pop the hood, with its hinges located at the front of the vehicle, to reveal a detailed replica of the ‘61 Corvette’s engine, including a spinning radiator fan, and a glimpse at the functional tie-rod steering beneath it, which connects the model’s working steering wheel to its front wheels.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: A Trunk For All Your Junk

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: A Trunk For All Your Junk

A close-up of the rear of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model with the trunk open.
Image: Lego

Although not known for having the most spacious posterior, Lego’s ‘61 Corvette has a working trunk, too, with enough capacity for a couple of minifigure-scale carry-on bags, or the handful of extra parts that seems to come with every Lego set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: A Well Appointed Interior

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: A Well Appointed Interior

A rear shot of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model with its drivers side door open.
Image: Lego

Working doors provide easier access to the Corvette’s interior for those not wanting to ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ their way inside, where you’ll find additional details like clutch, brake, and gas pedals (sorry, there’s no automatic option), a gear shift, a radio, a rear view mirror, and a pair of seatbelt-less seats.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Hardtop or Convertible?

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Hardtop or Convertible?

A front shot of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model with the hard top roof attached.
Image: Lego

Like the original, Lego’s ‘61 Corvette includes a removable hardtop roof for those not digging the convertible vibe, but unfortunately the limited trunk space means it can’t be stashed away inside the model when not in use.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Choose Your Plate

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Choose Your Plate

A rear shot of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model, plus two images of its extra swappable license plates.
Image: Lego

Three different styles of swappable license plate are included with Lego’s ‘61 Corvette. A plate featuring the vehicle’s logo at the time, a yellow California-style plate, and a blue and white Michigan-style plate, because although the real vehicle was built in St. Louis, it’s a Chevrolet, and GM is still based out of Detroit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Custom Rims

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: Custom Rims

A side view of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model with the hard top roof on.
Image: Lego

It would be a crime to not include white walls on a vintage roadster like this, which Lego accomplishes with white plastic wheel hubs. But the model also comes with a set of custom-printed round tiles, recreating the look of the ‘61 Corvette’s hubcaps.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: When Can You Buy It?

Lego Icons 1961 Corvette: When Can You Buy It?

Two front and back box shots of the Lego Icons 1961 Corvette model.
Image: Lego

Don’t center your Fourth of July plans around building Lego’s replica of this iconic roadster. The set won’t actually be available for purchase until August 1, when it can be purchased through Lego’s website, or its brick-and-mortar stores, for $150.

Advertisement

9 / 9