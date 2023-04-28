It Will Be a Budget-Busting Star Wars Day With All the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in May

Once known for bringing flowers after April’s showers, May is now better known for May the Fourth, a. k. a. Star Wars day, when fans are encouraged to empty their pockets for even more merchandise—including eight new Star Wars sets debuting with the rest of all the new Lego sets that are finally available to purchase in May.

The new lineup includes a redesigned X-wing, a pocket-sized version of the Death Star, and a satisfyingly detailed Executor Super Star Destroyer that manages to cost less than $100. The new Star Wars sets are also joined by another collection of Lego minifigures, and a Lego Ideas set celebrating science fiction and space travel in general. Grab your credit card and check them all out!