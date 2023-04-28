It Will Be a Budget-Busting Star Wars Day With All the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in May

It Will Be a Budget-Busting Star Wars Day With All the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in May

Add a Super Star Destroyer, the Death Star, and a tense throne room battle to your Lego collection.

Andrew Liszewski
Once known for bringing flowers after April’s showers, May is now better known for May the Fourth, a.k.a. Star Wars day, when fans are encouraged to empty their pockets for even more merchandise—including eight new Star Wars sets debuting with the rest of all the new Lego sets that are finally available to purchase in May.

The new lineup includes a redesigned X-wing, a pocket-sized version of the Death Star, and a satisfyingly detailed Executor Super Star Destroyer that manages to cost less than $100. The new Star Wars sets are also joined by another collection of Lego minifigures, and a Lego Ideas set celebrating science fiction and space travel in general. Grab your credit card and check them all out!

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter

The X-wing, one of the most iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe, has finally gotten the Utimate Collector Series treatment with a new 1,949-piece model featuring more detailing in the cockpit and the wings, and a more angular body that better matches the X-wings seen in the various movies and TV series. It will be available for purchase starting on May 4 for $240, or starting on May 1 for Lego VIP members.

Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

We’re actually kind of thankful that Lego’s first Executor model isn’t part of the lavishly detailed Ultimate Collector Series collection because the 4,784-piece Star Destroyer, released back in 2019, cost $700, and is a ship that absolutely dwarfed by the scale of a Super Star Destroyer. This 630-piece version is much smaller while still delivery a satisfying level of detail and complexity. More importantly, when it’s officially available starting on May 1, it will only cost $70.

Lego Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama

Lego Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Lego is expanding its Star Wars diorama collection with two new additions in May, the first of which is a recreation of the climactic Death Star throne room battle from Return of the Jedi where Luke and his old man battle it out with lightsabers while the Emperor watches with a bit too much excitement. The 807-piece set will be available starting on May 1 for $100, and includes Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Emperor minifigures.

Lego Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Lego Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Lego is helping Disney celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with a second Star Wars diorama that recreates one of the more exciting sequences from the original trilogy: the speeder bike chase through the forests of Endor. The 608-piece set includes two speeders, a couple of trees, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Scout Trooper minifigures, and will be available starting May 1 for $80.

Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes

Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes

Lego’s latest addition to its BrickHeadz collectible figure line rounds up the heroes from the battle of Endor and squeezes them into an adorable five-pack. The 549-piece bundle includes Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Wicket the Ewok, and Princess Leia, and will be available starting on May 1 for $40.

Lego Star Wars Death Star II

Lego Star Wars Death Star II

It makes sense that most of Lego’s Death Star playsets have focused on being big, given it’s a space station the size of a moon capable of blowing up planets. But proving bigger isn’t always better, this 289-piece Death Star II set looks fantastically detailed despite its diminutive scale, and comes complete with a display stand so it doesn’t roll around your desk. The only catch? It’s exclusively available as a gift with purchase for those who spend at least $150 on other sets between May 1 and May 7.

Lego Minifigures Disney 100

Lego Minifigures Disney 100

To help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Lego’s latest minifigure collection features 18 of the company’s most iconic animated characters now sporting claw-shaped hands. The Disney 100 assortment includes “Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, The Queen, Stitch 626, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil & Dalmatian puppy, Miguel & Dante, Ernesto de la Cruz, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Robin Hood, Prince John, Tiana, Dr. Facilier, Queen of Hearts, Mulan, Aurora and Baymax.” They’ll all be available starting on May 1 for $5 each, but as with past minifigure collections, the individual minifigs come randomly sealed in mystery bags.

Lego Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

Lego Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell

Disney’s totally necessary live-action remake of The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, and ahead of the release, Lego created three new sets tied to the film, with the 1,808-piece Royal Clamshell being the one collectors will want to focus on. It’s a lavish recreation of several of the film’s underwater locales, includes five Lego minifigures—Princess Ariel, Karina, Indira, King Triton, and Ursula—and will be available starting on May 4 for $160, but you can actually pre-order it now and beat the rush.

Lego Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure

Lego Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure

This 289-piece recreation of Scott Lang’s super-sized antics first appeared when Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters back in February, but will finally be available starting on May 1 for $30. It’s another addition to Lego’s line of buildable articulated figures that are much larger than minifigures, and it includes a Wasp microfigure that can—well, you’ll just have to watch the movie.

Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar

Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar

If you’re looking for a bigger challenge than a 1,949-piece X-wing this month, consider tackling Lego’s new Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar. At 1,775 pieces it’s technically smaller than the X-wing, but since it’s built from Technic components, it introduces some complex functionality including a detailed V6 piston engine and specially designed suspension system on each wheel. It’s available starting on May 1 for $200.

Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age

Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age

If you prefer your science fiction more grounded in our galaxy, this collection of Tales of the Space Age 3D-postcards is based on a Lego Ideas fan submission by Jan Woźnica, and features designs “inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books and posters.” They can be assembled into a long 688-piece diorama and displayed together on a shelf, or broken apart into four sections and displayed individually when available starting on May 8 for $50.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor

Now that Mandalore is back in the hands of the Mandalorians, and the Darksaber has been destroyed (or at least crushed up real good like) we’re cautiously optimistic that Din Djarin and Din Grogu will return to a life of bounty hunting in season four. But season three wasn’t without its highlights: we’re always glad to see the aggressive-looking TIE Interceptor take flight, which is joined by a Mandalorian Fang fighter in this new 957-piece Star Wars set that will be available starting on May 1 for $100.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pirate Snub Fighter

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pirate Snub Fighter

Finally, although season three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has already aired in its entirety, Lego has been sitting on this 285-piece Pirate Snub Fighter set for a while. But it will finally be available for purchase starting on May 1 for $35, and includes two Lego minifigures: Vane and a Snub fighter pilot who didn’t manage to exist longer than a single episode.

