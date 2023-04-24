Lego's Got Three New The Little Mermaid Sets That Want to Be a Part of Your World

Disney’s live-actionification of its classic animated feature films shows no signs of slowing down with the new The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, arriving in theaters on May 26. Ahead of its release, Lego revealed three new The Little Mermaid sets this past weekend, including an impressively large build targeted at adult collectors.

Although when the original animated The Little Mermaid first hit theaters back in 1989 Lego wasn’t really doing licensed sets, over the years the company has released a handful of sets featuring the mermaid who longs to be human, but mostly targeted at younger builders. With the new live-action version of the film, Lego still has a couple of playsets for kids, but the Royal Clamshell is clearly being marketed to those who grew up with both the original film and the building toy, and are happy to make room on a shelf for a set that combines both those fandoms. Check it out!