If you’re a nerd, then no doubt you’ve tried to get a friend to like something as much as you do. It’s a crap shoot as to whether or not it will work, especially if it’s something as popular (and disjointed) as Star Wars. Recent years have been all over the place for George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise, and even when there’s something agreed upon to be really good like The Mandalorian, it’s not a guarantee that’ll make your friend a converter.



That’s what Leonardo DiCaprio learned while trying to get Jonah Hill in on the franchise. While speaking to W Magazine on his new film Don’t Look Up, Hill talked about how DiCaprio, a Star Wars fan, made him watch the misadventures of Pedro Pascal and baby Grogu. But Hill didn’t take to the show, partially because he’s not really a sci-fi guy in general. “If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” And while he admitted that Grogu was cute as a button, he ultimately “just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

On Instagram, the star was cheeky about his apathy towards the series and Grogu in particular. “They’re trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda...Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week,” goes the caption. “We may not be text every day type of friends and yes, Covid put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good.” He also requested everyone respect their privacy at this time, and Grogu has yet to comment.

But what Hill does like is Game of Thrones, which he described as “so sick.” Since he began watching three episodes a night a few months ago, he’s now on the fourth season and being late to the party hasn’t stopped the show from blowing his mind. “I watched the Red Wedding,” he recalls, “I’m calling friends, like, “Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.” And they’re like, “Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event.” It’s both good and bad, then, that he doesn’t appear to use to Twitter all that much: he’ll be safe from spoilers, but that means we likely won’t know how he feels about the finale until the next time someone asks him about it for an interview.

[via Variety]

