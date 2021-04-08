LG Pledges Three Years of OS Updates After It Stops Making New Phones

Photo : David Ramos ( Getty Images )

LG will continue to provide operating system updates for its mobile phones over the next three years, even after the company stops making phones entirely by July of this year, according to an announcement posted on LG’s website. And that’s good news for anyone who recently bought an LG phone or may be thinking of picking one up for cheap in the near future.

“LG Electronics (LG) announced today that all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase,” the company said in a statement released early Thursday.

“The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates,” LG explained.

The company, based in South Korea, did note that these promises will depend on “Google’s distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.”

Interestingly, LG elaborated further on why it was continuing to produce some phones through mid-summer, and it apparently has to do with contracts that it’s already signed.



“LG will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices,” LG said.

