The second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key is on its way, and the first trailer promises an even darker turn for the Keepers of the Keys.



Following the events of the first season, Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) returns in the new trailer, still hellbent on harnessing the power of the keys hidden throughout the Locke estate and wreaking havoc upon a mortal world that’s unaware of the existence of magic. Unbeknownst to the Locke family who guard the keys is that Gabe (Griffin Gluck), Kinsey Locke’s (Emilia Jones) boyfriend, is actually Dodge in disguise plotting to use their relationship to his advantage.

By the end of Locke & Key’s first season, the siblings had resolved to stay in Matheson and learn to use the keys rather than fearing their power and simply waiting around for Dodge to show up with the Crown of Shadows to murder them. In the new season, the Omega Door and its corresponding key will once again feature as part of a story in which Kinsey and her brothers Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) rally together to keep the thing shut, and defeat anyone trying to free the demons trapped behind it.

Locke & Key’s co-showrunner Meredith Averill has teased that the show’s second season will see the Locke’s embracing their status as the latest Keepers of the Keys and also grappling with the reality that they’re all growing up and quickly approaching the age when they, like all adults, will forget about magic. The trailer’s dark tone, and the implication that Dodge means to kill many more people in their pursuit of evil, definitely points to the new season making good on Averill’s word, but what remains to be seen is whether the narrative changes to the story will hold up in the end.

Locke & Key also stars Darby Stanchfield, Aaron Ashmore, and Sherri Saum. The show’s second season hits Netflix on October 22.

