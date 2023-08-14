The Newest Look at Loki Season 2 Asks if You Want Fries With That

No other burger chain has permeated pop culture like McDonald’s in film and television, and the fast-food chain is here to prove it.

References to McDonald’s and its signature creations have appeared in The Fifth Element, Clueless, The Office, Seinfeld, Reality Bites, and more—including season two of Marvel Studios’ Loki. Heck, even Gen Z on TikTok have taken matters into their own hands with the Grimace horror short trend—where they feature the purple birthday shake in creepy found footage clips . There seems to be something so darn nostalgic about the nostalgic good ol’ emblem of fast food Americana.

Advertisement

Take a look at some of McDonald’s memorable appearances in pop culture below:

As Featured In Meal | McDonald’s

Closing with a glimpse at Loki s eason two’s bizarro-world multiversal meet cute round two between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) really cinches the deal. I mean, it’s all set to Breakfast at Tiffany’s wistful tune “ Moon R iver,” so call me a sucker seeing Loki look so lovingly at Sylvie behind the counter. Now I want F rench fries and a vanilla soft serve but I’m willing to bet the ice cream machine is broken as per usual. Alas, love is like a vanilla cone dagger to the chest, indeed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Don’t forget to stick around after the title montage for a glimpse at some banter between Mobius (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious prisoner played by Blindspotting’s Rafael Casal—rumored to be Zaniac.

Loki season two drops on Disney+ October 6.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.