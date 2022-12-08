We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth look haunting in the first look at David Cronenberg’s new horror movie , Infinity Pool. Tom Welling heads to Supernatural in new footage from The Winchesters. Plus, a new look at Syfy’s colony thriller The Ark. Spoilers, away!



Wicked

Variety reports Tony-award nominee Ethan Slater has joined the cast of Wicked as Boq, the Munchkinlander who eventually becomes the Tin Woodsman.

Ballerina

Deadline has word Oscar-nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno has joined the cast of the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, in a “sizable” role.

Avatar 4

During a recent interview with Collider, James Cameron revealed after submitting the Avatar 4 script to executives at 20th Century Fox, his only note from the studio was a two-word email reading “Holy fuck.”

I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f-ck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?

Infinity Pool



The Sundance Film Festival (via Bloody-Disgusting) has our first look at Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth in Brandon Cronenberg’s latest, Infinity Pool.

Christmas Bloody Christmas

A trillion-dollar animatronic Santa Claus goes on a murderous rampage in the trailer for Christmas Bloody Christmas, available on demand this Friday.

CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS | Official Trailer

Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge

Rad Chad’s funeral “turns into an elaborate series of death traps” inspired by his favorite horror films in the sequel to 2019's Scare Package, available December 22 on Shudder.

Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Deadline reports Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch have joined the cast of The Rings of Power season two in undisclosed roles.

Batwheels

According to Comic Book, Batwheels has been renewed for a second season at Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Mrs. Davis



TV Line has our first look at Mrs. Davis, an upcoming series at Peacock starring Betty Gilpin as a nun who “picks a fight with a popular artificial intelligence algorithm known as Mrs. Davis.”

The Ark

Syfy’s new series, The Ark, in which a colony ship “encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life” with still “more than a year left to go before reaching its target planet” premieres this February.

The Ark Premieres February 2023 on SYFY

Yellowjackets

Meanwhile, Yellowjackets returns for its second season on March 24 at Showtime.

Yellowjackets Returns March 24 | Season 2 | SHOWTIME

The Win chesters

Finally, Tom Welling will lend a hand against a monster who sets people on fire when The Winchesters return for new episodes on January 24.

The Winchesters 1x08 Promo “Hang on to Your Life” (HD) ft. Tom Welling | Supernatural prequel series

