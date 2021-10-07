If it feels like it’s been ages since we last caught up with the Robinson family on Netflix, that’s because it has! Season two started streaming way back in December 2019. Finally, we have our first tease at what the sci-fi revamp’s third and final season has in store for us this December.

Season two ended on a very tense note with countless alien robots attacking the Resolute space station and one very bad human trying to kill some of the family unit. What we were left with was a pair of survivors—adults in one group and children in the other led by the very capable Judy. But where the younger crew wound up revealed a 20-year mystery no one expected to unravel. (And don’t worry, the chicken is still around, too.) The first teaser for season three unfortunately doesn’t give us a lot of clues as to what that might mean for the Robinsons as a whole but it does tell us Will never gives up.

Here’s the official synopsis of the final season: “In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation— b ut not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen— w ith Don at their side— m ust battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost— b ut being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet.”

Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele as the Robot, Lost in Space season three begins streaming on December 1.

