This morning, the S un, Earth, and Moon aligned in such a way that our planet’s shadow completely enveloped the Moon in a lunar eclipse. During the fleeting event, the Moon took on a blood- red hue across many parts of the world.

The eclipse’s totality—when the Moon was entirely within Earth’s shadow—began at 10:17 UTC ( 5 :17 a.m. ET) and ended at 11:42 UTC (6:42 a.m. ET) . If you missed it , you’ll have to wait a while for another chanc e: Th e next lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. But you can check out some great views of Tuesday’s cosmic show right here.