Photo: Getty Images

Mark Judge’s 1997 book, Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk, has become a national focal point as Americans debate the fitness of Judge’s old friend, Brett Kavanaugh. But it’s virtually impossible to buy the out-of-print book, with one copy going for $1,900 on Amazon. Thankfully, the Internet Archive now has a copy that you can read for free, giving us a peek at this unlikely piece of American political history.

Americans are divided over the potential confirmation of Kavanaugh, a federal judge and President Trump’s latest pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. Some people have defended Kavanaugh, insisting that the women who accuse him of sexual misconduct are all liars. But others believe the women like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says that Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party in the early 1980s while Mark Judge was in the room. Blasey Ford even told the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath that she made eye contact with Judge, hoping that he’d help her. She eventually escaped, she said, because Kavanaugh was allegedly so drunk that she was able to run out of the room, but she’s lived with the trauma of that day ever since.

First spotted by journalist Kim Zetter, the book is available for reading in both EPUB and PDF formats. Up to five books can be borrowed for two weeks at a time, at which point they “expire” and “return” to the library.

Americans will have their lives dictated by the judgments of whoever becomes confirmed as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. And with President Trump and so many others on the far right dismissing Blasey Ford’s allegations as fabrication, reasonable Americans sit by in shock, wondering what the hell happened to our country. Especially as guys like Senator Lindsey Graham say stuff like this about Dr. Blasey Ford:

Advertisement

What an absolute garbage time for America.

[Internet Archive]