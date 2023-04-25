Comic Artists Get the Spotlight in The Marvel Art of... Series

Marvel and Clover Press are collaborating to support the crowdfunding efforts of The Marvel Art Of... books. Artists David Mack and Alex Maleev will be the first two comic artists to have a collectible edition that celebrates their time drawing for Marvel. Mack is well known for his work on Brian Michael Bendis’ run of Jessica Jones and Maleev famously worked on Bendis’ Daredevil runs.

Both the standard edition and exclusive gilt-edged books will be available as rewards via Kickstarter. The gilt-edged books will also come with a slipcover.

Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz said via a press release, “The Marvel Art Of David Mack and The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev are a testament to the vision of two awesome artists whose storytelling helped define the look and feel of today’s Marvel Universe. We’re working very closely with the artists on the design and contents of the book to create stunning art books that you will not want to miss.”



Both volumes include “never-before-seen sketches and behind-the-scenes material.” The Marvel Art Of David Mack features a foreword written by Vincent D’Onofrio (known for his portrayal of Wilson Fisk) and an afterword by Bendis. The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev will include Maleev’s watercolor artwork from Marvel titles including Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Moon Knight. For this title, Bendis has penned the introduction.

The campaign will feature many exclusives, including a portfolio tier and limited signature plates, remarques, commissions, portfolio plates, and giclée prints.

Click here to be notified when the Kickstarter for The Marvel Art Of... goes live.

