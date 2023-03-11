Daredevil: Born Again Gets Its First Director and a New Vanessa Fisk

Charlie Cox’s return to Daredevil is still fairly fresh, all things considered, and Daredevil: Born Again is is set to give him a full-blown grand return. While it’s still a year and change out (at least), news about the semi-fresh start for Matt Murdock is starting to trickle out as production is set to start up later in the month.



Per the Hollywood Reporter, the pilot episode for Born Again will be helmed by Michael Cuesta. He’s primarily a TV director who’s handled episodes of shows like Elementary, Blue Bloods, and Dexter, and several of them he’s directed the pilots for. But he’s also done film work as well, with the most recent of the bunch being 2017's American Assassin and Kill the Messenger in 2014. Similar to other recent MCU shows like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, the expectation for Born Again is that directors will helm different blocks of its 18-episode first season.

In that same report, THR revealed that Vanessa Fisk, wife of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, will be recast. Ayelet Zurer won’t be returning to the role she initially had in the three-season Netflix show; instead, Sandrine Holt (who was cast back in December 2022) will play Vanessa. Holt is best known as Oksana in The Expanse from SyFy (later Prime Video), and more recently appeared in AMC’s Better Call Saul. At the moment, this marks the first official recasting in the Netflix’s jump from the MCU. And depending on the schedule of other ex-Marvel actors, there’s a good chance it won’t be the last.



Advertisement

With fellow MCU Netflix alum Jon Bernthal and newcomers Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, and Margarita Levieva, Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ in 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.