The stunning news that Batgirl, a nearly complete film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon and Michael Keaton returning as Batman, was being pulled from release shocked Hollywood—especially people involved in the film’s creation, including directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.



Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who worked with the directing duo on Ms. Marvel, sent Bilall and Adil an email to let them know that he’s on their side. In the snippet that El Arbi shared on his Instagram story, Feige wrote: “My friends, I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about [El Arbi’s] wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

El Arbi and Fallah—who also made Bad Boys for Life—are some of the nicest, most enthusiastic directors working in the action genre today (read io9's Ms. Marvel interview with them); they also bring a much-needed fresh perspective, not to mention some much-needed diversity, to the entertainment industry. It’s great to see a Hollywood giant like Feige throwing his support behind them—and gives us hope they’ll be working with Marvel again soon.

