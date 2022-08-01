The trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have made it seem like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is the show’s second lead. He’s all over the marketing. And now, he’s driving the first clip released from the show too. But we have questions about all of this.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ August 17 and stars ‎Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who ends up with the powers of the Hulk. Which makes sense as she’s the cousin of Bruce Banner, played by Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who apparently shows up on the series to help her figure out her new powers. In the first clip, below, you see a bit more of that. Then we’ll get into those questions.

Nailing It Clip | Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law | Disney+

“All buzz, no barf.” Right.

So if Hulks metabolize alcohol at “an incredibly fast rate,” how does he get a buzz at all? Wouldn’t it be more like drinking water then? The effects of the booze all but negated? Unless of course, you have to drink like, a whole lot, and then what’s good about that? In theory, if we’re going by the argument that getting buzzed but not puking is a good thing, ideally you’d want to drink less—one or two drinks—and stop there. Instead, in this scenario you just drank a ton for minor effect and just have to pee a lot. We do not see this as a bonus.

Advertisement

Also, just how much do you think Ruffalo is on She-Hulk? We haven’t seen any episodes yet but we’re guessing he’s in the first episode when all of this stuff happens, and then that’s it. Maybe he comes back at the very end of the final episode. It’s not cheap to have one Hulk on screen, let alone two.

Either way, we have to admit after seeing Banner pop up at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we’re more than a little curious what he’s been up to here during Phase 4, and especially how it’ll tie into his cousin joining the universe.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ August 17.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.