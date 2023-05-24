Insomniac Games’ first step into the superhero genre with Marvel’s Spider-Man was a blast in 2018, and felt like an adrenaline shot to the webhead’s video game prospects. Not long after, the studio followed it up with a spinoff focused on Miles Morales, which made it quite clear that it was in the Marvel space for the long haul. And now that both Peter and Miles have gotten their own games to shine, it’s time to see how they work together as a real unit.



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Gameplay Reveal | PS5 Games

Picking up some time after Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees the two Spider-heroes team up to take down Kraven the Hunter. Bored of fighting average people, Kraven’s set his sights on New York with his army to find himself a worthy opponent in the form of Peter and Miles. And as it turns out, Peter might be the bigger threat, as he’s got the black Symbiote suit and is very brutal with it.



Players will switch between Peter and Miles at the press of a button, and each Spider will have their own special abilities. In the case of the younger Spider-Man, he’s got a wingsuit to help him get around New York faster than swinging webs. Even with their differences, it’s clear how much the two heroes are in sync as they take down Kraven’s army and hunt down the Lizard. Hopefully that relationship will still be intact when all is said and done.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release this fall, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

