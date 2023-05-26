Production on Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts and Wonder Man has reportedly been halted for the foreseeable future.



Late Thursday night, Deadline revealed the pair of MCU projects were at a standstill as the WGA strike enters its fourth week. Thunderbolts, which stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, was set to start production in Atlanta in mid-June, and its crew was only notified earlier that day. As for Wonder Man, the production stoppage was also fairly recent, and took place as the show was shooting in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, the plan for both projects is for them to continue their respective productions once the strike is over, though there is no clear indication of when that may be.

Wonder Man, led by by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, and Ben Kingsley, marks the second MCU TV series after Daredevil: Born Again to come to a complete stop due to the strike. As for Thunderbolts, it’s the second MCU film to be affected by the picketing members of the Writers Guild of America. In the early days of the strike, Marvel had already stopped pre-production on Blade, which was also gearing up to shoot in June ahead of a mid-2024 release. While Wonder Man never had a set release date, Thunderbolts is currently still locked in for late July 2024. But don’t be surprised if that date becomes more nebulous as the strike continues.

At the moment, other projects such as Captain America: New World Order, Deadpool 3 and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are still in production. In the case of those films and shows, it sounds like Marvel plans to shoot what it can during principle photography and make writing adjustments during the reshoot period. Whether or not the picketing writers will let them continue shooting is another matter entirely.

