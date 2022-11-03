The Connected Standards Alliance, or the CSA, wants to remind you all that the Matter 1.0 smart home standard is live and is now supported by over 190 devices. The CSA held an event in Amsterdam to officially debut devices that will be compatible with the new smart home standard. They include reveals from gadget makers like Nanoleaf, Brilliant, and Philips Hue. Amazon and Samsung were also in attendance in some capacity to promote Matter.
Nothing about Matter has changed much since its initial pitch. The standard is in its first iteration and uses wifi, Bluetooth, and Thread to allow products from different companies to talk to each other. We also learned there is compatibility for cameras and home appliances coming down the line. Currently, the standard supports various products, including motion blinds, motion sensors, weather devices, smart plugs, smart locks, and smart lighting. Here’s a look at the first companies pushing through with Matter-compatible hardware.