In the near future, the moon has become home to an idyllic community populated by people who’ve fled a dying Earth and are trying to figure out the future of the human race. But all is not as it seems in Moonhaven—also the name of AMC+’s new summer sci-fi series. io9 has the exclusive teaser debut below!



Here’s a synopsis of the series: “Moonhaven centers on Bella Sway (Emma McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.”

A doomed future for Earth mixed with majorly creepy cult vibes on the moon? Plus an artificial intelligence that performs miracles, and a detective angle to boot? Yeah, we are definitely going to be checking this one out. Moonhaven is created and showrun by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary); aside from McDonald, the series stars Dominic Monaghan (Lost, Lord of the Rings) Amara Karan (The Night Of), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree). Moonhaven’s first two episodes arrive July 7 on AMC+; you can then catch new episodes every Thursday on the streamer.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Advertisement



