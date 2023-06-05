My Adventures With Superman | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim

The show will portray Superman as an unknown hero, acting like a vigilante in a Metropolis that doesn’t know the first thing about this guy. With a classic palette, a bland animation style, and the usual foibles of Superman dealing with his original supporting cast while also learning how to be a superhero, the trailer doesn’t inspire much confidence. Lois Lane is voiced by Alice Lee and Jimmy Olsen by Ishmel Sahid.

My Adventures With Superman has its two-episode series premiere Thursday, July 6 at midnight on Adult Swim. it will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

