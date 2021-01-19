MyPillow Guy Spectacularly Owns Self Amid Dominion Lawsuit Threat

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

As Donald Trump’s presidential term transitions into an uncertain legacy, the world has also begun to question the repute of his most ride-or-die follower: Mike Lindell, a. k. a. MyPillow guy, whose products look dangerously close to fading from relevance. Lindell has claimed that MyPillow pillows and mattress toppers are soon to vanish from the websites of Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Kohl’s, and HEB.



On Monday night, Lindell—a hardcore proponent of baseless election fraud conspiracies—revealed the news to right-wing Trump rally streamer (and major MyPillow financial benefactor) Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow, ” he said. Lindell blamed a pressure campaign by anti-alt-right watchdog group Sleeping Giants, the “most evil people on the planet.” Lindell further also told Fox 9 (whose network also airs a ton of MyPillow ads) that Kohl’s, Wayfair, and HEB plan to stop selling his company’s products .

MyPillow bedding sets and pet beds can still be found on all of the companies’ online stores except Wayfair.com. Gizmodo has reached out to the retailers and will update the post if we hear back.

This is a sting to as many as, but no more than, 74,223,744 residents of these United States.

America’s strange emergent pillow daddy has lately been hyping a threatened lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which he has accused, with zero verified evidence, of switching or stealing or undercounting or eating votes or something. In a cease-and-desist letter dated December 23 and tweeted yesterday by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, Dominion wrote that “litigation regarding these issues is imminent.”

Dominion sent Gizmodo a subsequent letter dated January 8 , which submits three of Lindell’s tweets as evidence.

“Despite your repeated promises—not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion—you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter reads. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists. But that is of no consequence to you because you are resolutely uninterested in acknowledging the truth about these issues.”

After providing a bulleted list of debunks, including from two s ecretaries of s tate, Dominion demanded that Lindell retract his half-baked and harmful accusations and issue an apology.



Those tweets are still live, and Lindell apparently has no intention of stopping. “I want them to sue me,” Lindell told CBS News on Monday night. “Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100%.”

If Lindell has a shred of credible evidence, it hasn’t surfaced in over 50 failed lawsuits contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election . Earlier this month, Dominion filed a lawsuit against Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion after she floated a slew of conspiracy theories cooked up by QAnon and resulting in death threats to Dominion employees and ultimately fueling the siege on the Capitol. (She was booted from the Trump legal team and Twitter.)

MyPillow products are still available on Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot, BJ’s, and JCPenny. The companies were not immediately available for comment.

