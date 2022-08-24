I’ve always been a huge fan of NASA’s concept art—sometimes you need to see what the future might be like to get sufficiently hyped. Missions to space often involve cameras that document these journeys, and it’s always fun to compare what we thought something would look like to how it actually appears . But in cases where cameras aren’t involved, or when probes can’t capture selfies, concept art is all we’ll ever have, aside from our imaginations. These historical conceptual images from NASA are among our favorites.