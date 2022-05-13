Here’s something spooky: the day io9 got an email inviting us to debut the new trailer for Joshua Grannell’s 2010 horror-comedy cult classic All About Evil, I just so happened to be wearing my “Peaches Christ Is My Homegirl” sweatshirt—Peaches Christ being Grannell’s horror-loving drag alter ego. The movie gods aligned, and All About Evil, starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, is a lot of fun, so without further ado, here’s that trailer!

This new trailer comes as the previously hard-to-track-down indie—starring Lyonne as a librarian turned theater owner turned deranged splatter movie queen—is about to enjoy its highest profile in over a decade. On June 10, Severin Films is releasing a new HD restoration of All About Evil on Blu-ray, complete with new and archival special features, and will also co-present “gala resurrections of the film’s now-infamous ‘Peaches Christ 4-D Experience’ screenings” on June 9 at the Loz Feliz 3 in Los Angeles, and June 11 at the Victoria Theater in San Francisco, which is where the movie itself was filmed.

For those uninitiated: Peaches Christ hosted a long-running cult movie series in San Francisco called “Midnight Mass,” and Grannell is a genre expert of the highest order. Both of the writer-director’s personas melded perfectly in the creation of this campy, witty, gruesome film—an energetic celebration of low-budget horror and exploitation movies of the past. It boasts a killer lead performance by Lyonne and a supporting cast that includes Peaches Christ herself, along with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (a. k. a Cassandra Peterson), John Waters icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingoes, Female Trouble, Desperate Living), Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’ Thomas Dekker, and Knives Out’s Noah Segan.

Advertisement

Severin Films also has some new key art for the film, which is too good not to share:

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.