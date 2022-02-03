Just when you thought you had a handle on all the big blockbuster genre films coming in 2022, Netflix smashes through the door like the Kool-Aid Man. The company just released a bonkers three- minute trailer highlighting only some of the movies it has coming out in 2022, including new films from directors like Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, and stars such as Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Ryan Gosling, Daniel Craig, and so, so many more.

You can watch the trailer below and we suggest you do. Netflix literally had the filmmakers shoot lines for this trailer on the sets of their movies and I’m not quite sure I’ve ever seen anything like it. But then, we’ll break down all the genre stuff, not all of which is in the trailer.

So that’s a lot of movies but it’s not ALL of the genre stuff. Below you can read more about not just about those movies, but others too. You can see the full list (which includes non-genre stuff as well) at this link, which is also where all of these finely written descriptions come from!

Note: If a movie has a release date, that’s noted. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t yet have one.

The Adam Project - March 11

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy’s new film stars Ryan Reynolds as “a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.” The movie also stars Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener and introduces newcomer Walker Scobell. And good news for 13 Going On 30 fans: There’s a Mark Ruffalo/Jennifer Garner reunion.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Richard Linklater’s latest epic tale is an animated story “of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives— t he astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas, who has intergalactic dreams of his own.” Inspired by the filmmaker’s own life, this “snapshot of American life in the 1960s” stars Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi, and more.

Marlon Wayans produces and stars alongside Stranger Things fave Priah Ferguson (you may know her as the one, the only, Erica Sinclair) in this father-daughter adventure with a Halloween twist: “When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town— h er skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).”

Bigbug - February 11

The latest from Amélie and A Very Long Engagement filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet follows “a group of bickering suburbanites” who “find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well-intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.”

Black Crab - March 18

Noomi Rapace stars in this post-apocalyptic Swedish thriller based on Jerker Virdborg’s book of the same name. Black Crab “follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.”

Bubble - April 28



Tetsurō Araki’s anime film explores the aftermath of a world forever changed by a rain of bubbles that defy gravity. “Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.”

The Bubble

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy finds “a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.” The ill-fated Hollywooders are played by a star-studded cast that includes Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, and Pedro Pascal. Even in the worst of times, nature finds a way.

Choose or Die - April 15



Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield stars in this Toby Meakins thriller. The plot goes as follows: “After firing up a lost ’80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.”

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx vampire movie with Snoop Dogg. Need we say more? Okay, fine. J.J. Perry’s directorial debut stars Foxx as “a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.” Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo co-star.

Drifting Home

Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida’s new anime film tracks the relationship between two boyhood friends: “Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories, but while playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon, and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea and Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.”

Enola Holmes 2

She’s baaaack! Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as a teen sleuth alongside Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter in this sequel to Enola Holmes. Now a detective in her own right, “Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends— a nd Sherlock himself— t o unravel.”

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page walk into a spy movie… Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo bring us this adaptation of Mark Greaney’s The Gray Man: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary— w hose true identity is known to none— accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro is taking on a classic, and his stop-motion musical about the wooden marionette brought to life to soothe Geppetto’s grief includes a cast worthy of such a tall-tale. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and Gregory Mann will all lend their voices to prove that Pinocchio is in fact, a real boy.

South Korean horror master Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) directs this dystopian portrait of “a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory— meaning the end of the war— now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary JUNG_E into a scalable robot.”

Matilda - December

Newcomer Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch star in this adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical about “an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.” Plus, with a December 2022 release date, you can get a head start on negotiating your pick for that family holiday movie night.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Stay away from our phones, Stephen King! John Lee Hancock wrote and directed this movie based on the legendary author’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Joe Tippett bring to life this story of “a young boy living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.”

My Father’s Dragon

Animation legend and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey is behind this adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book My Father’s Dragon: “Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.”

The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig is giving us Wicked vibes in this good witch/bad witch rivalry based on the best-selling book series by Soman Chainani. “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.” And a cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh? Now that’s magic.

The Sea Beast

Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams is headed to the high seas in his latest animated movie. “In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes— a nd none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.”

Slumberland

In films like Constantine, I Am Legend, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, director Francis Lawrence has made a career out of exploring what nightmare scenarios look like. Now, he’s traveling to the root of the problem with this family-friendly film starring Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler. “A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.”

Spaceman

Chernobyl director Johan Renck proved that he can make dripping water feel like the scariest thing in the world. Now, he’s heading to space, so you can just imagine what’s in store. “An astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust, finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.” Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, the movie stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nayyar.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star in this science fiction nail-biter based on the New Yorker short story “Escape from Spiderhead, ” by George Saunders. “In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre - February 18

Leatherface fires up his chainsaw once again in this direct sequel to the 1974 horror classic, from d irector David Blue Garcia and w riter/p roducer Fede Alvarez: “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.”

They Cloned Tyrone

It’s Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris against the world in Juel Taylor’s “pulpy mystery caper” about “a series of eerie events” that lead “an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

Troll

What’s even more terrifying than an online troll? A real-life monster. This Norwegian film helmed by 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug, goes “deep inside the mountain of Dovre,” where “something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

We Have a Ghost

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon helms this spooky family adventure starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Isabella Russo, and more. “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

Wendell & Wild

From The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, this animated film follows “scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot— a tough teen with a load of guilt— t o summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death.”

That’s a lot of movies, Netflix. What are you most looking forward to on this list?

