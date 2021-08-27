After all, the original anime did have its own manga, Shooting Star, so why not?

In the wake of our first look at the Netflix adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop, the streamer and publisher Titan have announced a deal to create a series of books tying into the series, most of which will release later this year. Kicking off things in November is Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem, a prequel novel written by series staff writer Sean Cummings, which follows a young Spike Spiegel (played by John Cho in the show) and Vicious (Alex Hassell) as they explore the galaxy in a time before they became deadly rivals. In December, a four-issue Cowboy Bebop comic series from Lucifer and Home Sick Pilots’ Dan Watters, featuring art by Lamar Mathurin and main covers from Stanley “ Artgerm” Lau, will arrive . S et during what seems to be the events of the show, the comic will follow the crew of the Bebop as they hunt down an ex-gang member with an intriguing artifact: a vest that gives the wearer unlimited good luck.

Rounding out the releases in early 2022 is Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series by Jeff Bond, a hardcover book that collects both concept art and production photography from the series to lift the lid on how the show was made, and the ways it brings the original anime to live action.

Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem is set to release on November 23, while Cowboy Bebop #1 will hit shelves on a currently undisclosed date in December. Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series will release on January 11, 2022, while of course the Netflix series itself will hit the streamer on November 19.

