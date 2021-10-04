If you’ve ever sat helpless in front of the hundreds and hundreds of movie and TV show options on Netflix, unable to decide which specific type of mindless content to settle into for the night, you’re in luck: After launching its “Play Something” instant-streaming shuffle feature on connected TVs last April, Netflix announced on Monday that it would soon be adding the feature to Android mobile devices globally.

In the same way it functions on your TV, “Play Something” will enable mobile Android users to opt out of the decision- making process altogether by shuffling customers’ streaming options and playing one automatically on command. The word “shuffle” here is somewhat misleading, however, since Netflix insists that the selection process isn’t random: “Play Something” works algorithmically to pick shows based on users’ actual viewing history and preferences, and not like, say, your old iPod nano, which just randomized the songs already in your library.

“Play Something helps Netflix members discover new shows and movies when they don’t want to make decisions,” Patrick Flemming, the director of product innovation at Netflix, said in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to bring this feature to Android, too — choosing what to watch on your phone has never been easier.”

Back in April, when Netflix launched “Play Something” on connected TVs, the platform acknowledged that it planned to launch the feature on Android mobile devices imminently, but refused to comment on whether or not iOS user could expect to one day see the same feature. According to Variety, the platform also denied having any plans to roll the feature out to web browsers anytime soon.

Alongside the shuffle feature, Netflix also announced two other tweaks to its mobile offerings on Monday. In a separate update for Android in specific markets, including the U.S. , Netflix is also adding the “Fast Laughs feature,” which rolled out on iOS earlier this year and is basically a TikTok reel specifically dedicated to highlighting funny clips from the platform’s shows. And for iOS, Netflix is planning to launch Downloads for You later this month—a tool that Android users are already familiar with as an easier way to set the shows you’re watching to download automatically for an easier offline viewing experience.